Scotland stops paying for housing for refugees from Ukraine

Scottish authorities have decided to stop covering the costs of cities and municipalities for short-term housing for refugees from Ukraine. This was reported by the Daily Record newspaper, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Scottish government informed local authorities of its decision shortly before Catholic Christmas. It is specified that the reason for the spending cuts is budget problems. Local authorities believe that without government support, they will have to stop supporting hotels with refugees.

Journalists note that in 2023, cities were allocated 10 million pounds to cover housing costs for Ukrainians.

Earlier, the Scottish press wrote that thousands of Ukrainian refugees living in the UK may be left homeless. Funding for the program sponsors is due to end in March 2024.

This support program has helped more than 130,000 Ukrainians find temporary housing in the UK.