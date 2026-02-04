$43.190.22
Lured a 9-year-old girl into an attic and committed violent acts: a man in Kyiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 59-year-old man was served with a notice of suspicion of committing sexual violence against a minor child. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for him.

Lured a 9-year-old girl into an attic and committed violent acts: a man in Kyiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

In the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers notified a 59-year-old man of suspicion for committing sexual violence against a minor child, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in September 2025, but it became known after the mother of the affected girl contacted the police.

It was established that the perpetrator, while at his home, lured the 9-year-old guest into the attic. There, disregarding the child's will, he committed acts of sexual violence against her.

Concealed child sexual abuse: Former director of orphanage to be tried in Zakarpattia02.02.26, 16:32 • 3581 view

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, notified the perpetrator of suspicion (Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court has already chosen a pre-trial detention measure for the perpetrator in the form of custody. He faces up to 10 years of imprisonment for the crime.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a 4-year-old boy died from torture by his mother and her cohabitant for "disobedience." Forensic medical examination revealed numerous injuries, and the cause of death was traumatic shock. Prosecutors sent the case to court, and an official of the children's services was suspended for official negligence.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

