Concealed child sexual abuse: Former director of orphanage to be tried in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, a 17-year-old orphanage resident committed sexual violence against three young boys for a long time, one of whom was only 9 years old. The director of the boarding school knew about this, but instead of protecting them, she decided to conceal the crime. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"In Zakarpattia, the former director of a children's boarding school will be prosecuted for concealing sexual violence against children. It has been established that the accused was aware of systemic sexual violence committed by a 17-year-old resident of the boarding school against three young boys - one aged 9 and two aged 14. Despite being aware of these facts, the official facilitated the boy's involvement in organizing children's entertainment and events for younger children, where he committed sexual violence against children," the post states.

After the director ignored the information received from the residents about the crime committed against the children, the educators reported the incident. The victims were interviewed using the "Green Room" methodology, and it was confirmed that the abuse had been ongoing for a long time.

"The indictment against the direct abuser has already been sent to court. The former director is charged with failure to perform professional duties regarding the protection of the life and health of minors due to negligent and irresponsible attitude towards them, which caused significant harm to the health of the victims (Part 1 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case has already been scheduled for consideration in court," the post emphasizes.

