Concealed child sexual abuse: Former director of orphanage to be tried in Zakarpattia

11:00 AM • 12308 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 22936 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 50659 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 68135 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46847 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 48202 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34917 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51556 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65051 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40582 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Publications
Exclusives
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 17633 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 17176 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 22559 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 11634 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 8176 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 22897 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 17472 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 79048 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 106381 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 82484 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Steve Witkoff
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Village
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 94 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 3404 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 4738 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 8396 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 28425 views
Bild

Concealed child sexual abuse: Former director of orphanage to be tried in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Zakarpattia, the former director of an orphanage will be tried for concealing the sexual abuse of three young boys by a 17-year-old resident. The indictment against the abuser has already been sent to court, and the director's case has been scheduled for consideration.

Concealed child sexual abuse: Former director of orphanage to be tried in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, a 17-year-old orphanage resident committed sexual violence against three young boys for a long time, one of whom was only 9 years old. The director of the boarding school knew about this, but instead of protecting them, she decided to conceal the crime. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"In Zakarpattia, the former director of a children's boarding school will be prosecuted for concealing sexual violence against children. It has been established that the accused was aware of systemic sexual violence committed by a 17-year-old resident of the boarding school against three young boys - one aged 9 and two aged 14. Despite being aware of these facts, the official facilitated the boy's involvement in organizing children's entertainment and events for younger children, where he committed sexual violence against children," the post states.

After the director ignored the information received from the residents about the crime committed against the children, the educators reported the incident. The victims were interviewed using the "Green Room" methodology, and it was confirmed that the abuse had been ongoing for a long time.

"The indictment against the direct abuser has already been sent to court. The former director is charged with failure to perform professional duties regarding the protection of the life and health of minors due to negligent and irresponsible attitude towards them, which caused significant harm to the health of the victims (Part 1 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case has already been scheduled for consideration in court," the post emphasizes.

Recall

A 28-year-old Kyiv resident, suspected of murdering his grandmother and attempting to murder his mother, was declared insane due to mental illness. The prosecutor's office sent a petition to the court to apply compulsory medical measures to him.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast