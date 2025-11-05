ukenru
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11162 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13873 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20514 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26752 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21548 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21821 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30748 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Lukoil's foreign assets to be transferred to Gunvor, a company linked to Putin's associate – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The foreign assets of Lukoil, which is under US sanctions, will be transferred to Gunvor, a company co-founded by Gennady Timchenko. This could be an attempt by Moscow to circumvent international sanctions through intermediary structures.

Lukoil's foreign assets to be transferred to Gunvor, a company linked to Putin's associate – media

The foreign assets of the Russian oil giant Lukoil, which is under US sanctions, will be transferred to Gunvor – a company co-founded in the past by Vladimir Putin's close associate Gennady Timchenko, Meduza and world media report, writes UNN.

Details

According to journalists, Gunvor will gain control over some of Lukoil's assets outside Russia. This company belongs to the Swedish businessman Torbjörn Törnqvist, who created it together with Gennady Timchenko back in the 1990s.

In 2014, after sanctions were imposed against Timchenko due to the annexation of Crimea, he officially sold his stake in the business. However, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe, Törnqvist maintained informal ties with Russia and its energy sector.

Germany may nationalize Rosneft unit after US sanctions - Reuters29.10.25, 23:41 • 5021 view

Despite the fact that in 2022 Gunvor publicly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and, as The Wall Street Journal wrote, "quickly curtailed" operations in the Russian Federation, the company will now acquire Lukoil's foreign assets.

Thus, the deal will likely allow control over some of Russia's energy resources to be maintained through intermediary structures that are formally not subject to sanctions.

Experts note that this could be an attempt by Moscow to circumvent international sanctions by transferring assets to companies that have Western jurisdiction but are historically linked to Russian capital.

Lukoil announced that it would sell its foreign assets due to sanctions27.10.25, 21:47 • 5444 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Germany
Crimea
Ukraine