Lubinets proposes to toughen penalties for arson attacks on military vehicles

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets proposed the introduction of a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for committing attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family against the background of arson attacks on military vehicles, UNN reports .

"From the information contained in open sources, I found out that law enforcement agencies have recorded 266 cases of arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles since the beginning of the year. In total, about 300 cars were damaged in different regions of Ukraine," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman stated that he believes that attacks on military personnel are not only an attack on the health and property of an individual, but also on the order of governance, the fundamental principles of the existence of any state, especially during martial law.

"So I sent an initiative letter to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with proposed legislative changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine. I proposed the introduction of a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for committing attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family in connection with the performance of his official duty," Lubinets said.

He is convinced that the proposed changes are very important from the point of view of social justice and the need for enhanced protection by criminal law of military personnel who, in the context of war, defending our independence, give our state and the people of Ukraine the most valuable thing - their lives and health.

Men who set fire to military vehicles were detained in Sumy and Kyiv regions. The three men were acting on the instructions of Russian representatives and for a monetary reward.

In August, it was reported that law enforcement officers caught about 70 people in arson attacks on military vehicles.