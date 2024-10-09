Lubinets proposes to toughen penalties for arson attacks on military vehicles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36646 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135240 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141571 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138309 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139964 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139712 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87038 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107488 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109622 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198228 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187254 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139712 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139964 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145672 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137150 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154109 views
Actual
Lubinets proposes to toughen penalties for arson attacks on military vehicles

Lubinets proposes to toughen penalties for arson attacks on military vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10945 views

The Ombudsman initiates amendments to the Criminal Code to increase liability for attacks on the military and their property. Since the beginning of the year, 266 arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles have been recorded in different regions of Ukraine.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets proposed the introduction of a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for committing attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family against the background of arson attacks on military vehicles, UNN reports .

"From the information contained in open sources, I found out that law enforcement agencies have recorded 266 cases of arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles since the beginning of the year. In total, about 300 cars were damaged in different regions of Ukraine," Lubinets wrote on Telegram. 

The Ombudsman stated that he believes  that attacks on military personnel are not only an attack on the health and property of an individual, but also on the order of governance, the fundamental principles of the existence of any state, especially during martial law.

"So I sent an initiative letter to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on  Law Enforcement with proposed legislative changes to the Criminal Code of Ukraine. I proposed the introduction of a special provision on enhanced criminal liability for committing attacks on the health or property of a serviceman or a member of his family in connection with the performance of his official duty," Lubinets said.  

He is convinced that the proposed changes are very important from the point of view of social justice and the need for enhanced protection by criminal law of military personnel who, in the context of war, defending our independence, give our state and the people of Ukraine the most valuable thing - their lives and health.

Addendum 

Men who set fire to military vehicles were detained in Sumy and Kyiv regions. The three men were acting on the instructions of Russian representatives and for a monetary reward. 

In August, it was reported that law enforcement officers caught about 70 people in arson attacks on military vehicles. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising