Lost over 1 million hryvnias in a casino, which were collected for children's trip to Georgia: proceedings opened against dance coach in Cherkasy

Cherkasy police have opened criminal proceedings for fraud by a dance coach who collected over UAH 1 million for a children's trip to Georgia but lost it in a casino. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, according to UNN.

Cherkasy police have opened criminal proceedings for fraud by a coach. The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, investigators of the Cherkasy District Police Department are establishing the full circumstances and conducting the necessary investigative actions. - the police reported.

Law enforcement officers reported that the appeal to the Cherkasy District Police Department was received on July 16, around 9:00 PM. The police immediately entered the information into the Unified Register and began checking.

Currently, regarding the fact of fraud, police officers are investigating criminal proceedings and have already interviewed more than 15 victims. Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, the issue of notifying of suspicion is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing. - the police added.

Addition

Today, UNN reported that the coach of a children's dance club, which operated at school No. 20 in Cherkasy, collected over UAH 1 million for a children's trip to Georgia but lost it in a casino.