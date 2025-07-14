Losses of over UAH 46 million: Kravchenko stated that six more Kyiv officials received suspicions, three were detained

Today, prosecutors announced suspicions against 6 officials, who are accused of causing damages of over 46 million hryvnias to the capital's budget and a private enterprise; three were detained. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Systematic work to expose abuses in communal structures continues in the capital. Today, prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, with the operational support of the SBU and the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, announced suspicions against 6 officials involved in causing damage to the budget of the city of Kyiv and one of the private enterprises for over 46 million hryvnias. - reported Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, a state registrar of the Department for Registration Issues of the Kyiv City State Administration received a notice of suspicion for illegal re-registration of ownership rights to a land plot in the city center. Her actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 362, Part 3 of Article 365-2 of the Criminal Code – complicity in fraud, abuse of official powers, and unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems.

Three officials were detained and received suspicions under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

head of the communal enterprise "SHEU Desnianskyi District of Kyiv";

director of the Ukrainian State Research and Design Institute "NDIPROEKTREKONSTRUKTSIYA";

official of the Education Department of Obolonskyi District State Administration.

Two officials of communal enterprises received suspicions under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, specifically:

head of the public procurement department of the specialized communal enterprise "Kyivteleservice";

director of the Municipal Academic Chamber Choir "Kyiv".

Prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court for their suspension from their positions. There will be no untouchables in the capital. Systemic abuses — systemic response - Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

A multi-level scheme for embezzlement of funds from the Kyiv city budget was exposed in Kyiv. As reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, 11 city officials have been notified of suspicion to date.