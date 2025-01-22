ukenru
Looking forward to working together on Ukraine, Russia and China: NATO Secretary General talks to new US Secretary of State

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31365 views

Mark Rutte had a telephone conversation with the new US Secretary of State Mark Rubio from Davos. The two sides discussed cooperation on Ukraine, Russia, China and increased defense spending in Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called and had his first conversation with new U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, reports UNN.

"Good call from Davos with the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio - great to have you on board! Looking forward to welcoming you to NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia, China," Rutte wrote in X.

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and arms procurement with Rutte09.01.2025, 18:16 • 27224 views

The NATO chief noted that "increased defense spending in Europe and increased transatlantic defense production makes us all stronger.

Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years22.01.2025, 08:39 • 36292 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising