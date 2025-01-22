Looking forward to working together on Ukraine, Russia and China: NATO Secretary General talks to new US Secretary of State

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called and had his first conversation with new U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, reports UNN.

"Good call from Davos with the new Secretary of State Marco Rubio - great to have you on board! Looking forward to welcoming you to NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia, China," Rutte wrote in X.

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and arms procurement with Rutte

The NATO chief noted that "increased defense spending in Europe and increased transatlantic defense production makes us all stronger.

Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years