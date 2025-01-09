Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and arms procurement with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and the involvement of the Alliance in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model, UNN reports.

"I met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was on strengthening the air defense of our country and involving NATO countries in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model. The common task of the partners is to ensure a strong position of Ukraine to bring about a just and lasting peace. Today we also discussed how the platform of the North Atlantic Alliance can be used to achieve this goal," Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat the allies are currently discussing the distribution of aid to Ukraine.