Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40222 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144866 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125943 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133648 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110380 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104416 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and arms procurement with Rutte

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and arms procurement with Rutte

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27225 views

The President of Ukraine met with the NATO Secretary General to discuss the strengthening of air defense and the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model. They also discussed the use of the NATO platform to achieve a just peace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense and the involvement of the Alliance in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model, UNN reports.

"I met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The main focus was on strengthening the air defense of our country and involving NATO countries in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model. The common task of the partners is to ensure a strong position of Ukraine to bring about a just and lasting peace. Today we also discussed how the platform of the North Atlantic Alliance can be used to achieve this goal," Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat the allies are currently discussing the distribution of aid to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

