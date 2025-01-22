Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years

The United States seeks a sustainable end to Russia's war against Ukraine, not just for it to end and then resume in a few years. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS Morning, UNN reports.

The conflict needs to end, and it’s the policy of the United States that we want it to end. We want to do everything we can to help it end. We are going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don’t just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three, or four years down the road. We want to bring stability