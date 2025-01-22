ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years

Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36293 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his desire to achieve a sustainable end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The United States seeks a sustainable end to Russia's war against Ukraine, not just for it to end and then resume in a few years. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS Morning, UNN reports.

The conflict needs to end, and it’s the policy of the United States that we want it to end. We want to do everything we can to help it end. We are going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don’t just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three, or four years down the road. We want to bring stability

- said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

