Long-range strikes on Russia are focused on two directions - Budanov

Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia are focused on two directions: significantly paralyzing the extraction and processing of Russian oil, and strikes on the Russian defense industry. The strategy of deep strikes on Russian territory is already showing noticeable results. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Il Foglio, UNN reports.

Details

"Deep strikes are focused in two directions: the first is to significantly paralyze the extraction and processing of Russian oil, which are the main source of revenue for the Russian budget. The second line of intervention, of course, is aimed at targeting and striking the Russian defense industry and companies that produce weapons and equipment for the Russian military," Budanov said.

According to him, the difference between Ukrainian and Russian attacks is obvious: "We are not waging a targeted war against Russia."

"We have almost excluded them from the gasoline export sector," Budanov added.

He noted that this success is due to the fact that Russian air defense systems are concentrated along the border, in the occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as for the defense of Moscow and St. Petersburg: "When you bypass the system deployed along our border, the flights of our drones over Russia are always trouble-free. Russia is now trying to increase their number, but the volumes are too large to protect everything."

