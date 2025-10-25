$41.900.00
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
10:22 AM • 12110 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 14444 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
08:45 AM • 20003 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 16010 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 17355 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31515 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48320 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37200 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38495 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Long-range strikes on Russia are focused on two directions - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia are focused on paralyzing oil production and refining, as well as on the Russian defense industry. This strategy is already showing noticeable results, in particular, Russia's almost complete exclusion from the gasoline export sector.

Long-range strikes on Russia are focused on two directions - Budanov

Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia are focused on two directions: significantly paralyzing the extraction and processing of Russian oil, and strikes on the Russian defense industry. The strategy of deep strikes on Russian territory is already showing noticeable results. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Il Foglio, UNN reports.

Details

"Deep strikes are focused in two directions: the first is to significantly paralyze the extraction and processing of Russian oil, which are the main source of revenue for the Russian budget. The second line of intervention, of course, is aimed at targeting and striking the Russian defense industry and companies that produce weapons and equipment for the Russian military," Budanov said.

According to him, the difference between Ukrainian and Russian attacks is obvious: "We are not waging a targeted war against Russia."

"We have almost excluded them from the gasoline export sector," Budanov added.

He noted that this success is due to the fact that Russian air defense systems are concentrated along the border, in the occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as for the defense of Moscow and St. Petersburg: "When you bypass the system deployed along our border, the flights of our drones over Russia are always trouble-free. Russia is now trying to increase their number, but the volumes are too large to protect everything."

Recall

The Russians want to cause a complete power outage in Ukraine to create social discontent in the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine