Long-range drones of the HUR attacked an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 225 views

Ukrainian long-range drones of the HUR hit the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit.

Long-range drones of the HUR attacked an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Today, July 7, Ukrainian long-range drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara in the Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the attack, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit.

This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As a result of the UAV attack on the facility, one of the technological workshops of the enterprise was hit. The damage to the oil refinery is also confirmed by local so-called "media". This oil refinery is part of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, directly involved in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

- the source reported.

It is noted that the Ilsky Oil Refinery named after A. Shamara is an oil refining enterprise located in the Krasnodar Krai, which is among the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District.

KNGK-INPZ is engaged in the reception, storage, and processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, as well as the shipment of finished products by road and rail.

Recall

On Saturday, July 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM are based.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
