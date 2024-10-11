Locals hired to carry branded clothes in hand luggage: smuggling scheme exposed in Chernivtsi region
Kyiv • UNN
A group of individuals systematically imported clothing and accessories of well-known brands into Ukraine without paying taxes. During the searches, illegally imported goods worth about UAH 6 million were seized.
A group of people who systematically imported clothes, shoes and accessories of well-known world brands into Ukraine without paying taxes and customs duties were exposed in Chernivtsi region. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.
Details
The products purchased in Turkey were reportedly transported to the border of Romania and Ukraine. Then, 15 to 30 residents of Chernivtsi region carried the goods in their hand luggage across the border on foot and declared them as personal belongings in exchange for a monetary reward. During the day, they crossed the border up to 5 times and carried about 3 tons of goods in total.
After passing customs control, the products were loaded into the vehicles of the organizer of the scheme, which were waiting at a checkpoint in Ukraine. The goods were then sold via the Internet, shopping centers and markets.
During the searches, detectives seized illegally imported foreign branded goods, mobile phones and vehicles used to transport the contraband. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the seized property is about UAH 6 million
Recall
In Volyn region, customs officers jointly with the SBU detained two Ukrainian citizens who were trying to smuggle large batches of precious stones through the Ustyluh checkpoint.
Investigation of large-scale tax evasion scheme at Chernivtsi customs completed13.09.24, 13:19 • 11832 views