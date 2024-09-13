Investigation of large-scale tax evasion scheme at Chernivtsi customs completed

An investigation into a criminal organization at the Chernivtsi customs, whose members imported goods under the so-called "gray" import scheme without taxes, causing almost UAH 290 million in losses to the state, has been completed. This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, UNN reports.

Details

The NABU and the SAPO have completed an investigation into members of a criminal organization that included current and former employees of the Chernivtsi Customs, including its former head, a former deputy of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, and representatives of local business.

As the investigation established, the participants organized the illegal importation of highly liquid goods from Turkey (clothing, footwear, accessories) through the Vadul-Siret customs post, registering the transport as empty or disguising it with cover goods (fabric, chipboard, bricks) with a much lower customs value. To obtain a number of evidences, the investigators contacted law enforcement agencies in Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

It was found that customs officials, on the basis of forged documents, provided extraordinary passage of trucks without customs inspection. Later, the transport went to the warehouses of entrepreneurs, where the goods were unloaded and sold, and the front goods loaded instead were delivered to the Chernivtsi customs post to complete the clearance and pay the understated payments.

Recall

In April of this year, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization and served 11 people with a notice of suspicion. These included 3 officials of the Chernivtsi Customs and 8 individuals who were members of the criminal organization. The co-organizer of the criminal organization at the Chernivtsi Customs was granted bail by the High Anti-Corruption Court in the amount of UAH 83 million.

Officials of Volyn Customs are served a notice of suspicion for scheme with Apple equipment worth UAH 53 million