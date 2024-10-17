Local resident of Kharkiv region, who spied on Ukrainian military on fsb's orders, is suspected of treason
Kyiv • UNN
A 37-year-old local resident who collected data on the location of Ukrainian troops for the fsb was detained in Kharkiv region. The suspect faces life in prison for high treason.
A local who collaborated with the Russian Federal Security Service and helped the enemy weaken the defense of the regional center was detained in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that a 37-year-old resident of the village of Rohan, Kharkiv district, collected and passed to the enemy information about the location of military equipment and places of concentration of Defense Forces units in Kharkiv and nearby settlements. He was served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
It is known that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he moved to belgorod, russia, where his wife lived, for a year.
On the instructions of FSB officer Konyakhin Yevhen Mykolayovych, the agent returned to Kharkiv via third countries in May 23 and subsequently began to carry out enemy missions
The main targets of the racists were military training grounds where Ukrainian defenders were trained. In addition to the deployment of the Ukrainian military, the suspect also passed on information about the location of district recruitment and social support centers.
The prosecutor's office noted that the suspect "hunted" for the right locations while driving to work. He sent information via text messages with marks on a Google map.
He also tried to use his acquaintances, including military personnel and volunteers, in the dark. "Under the guise of friendly conversations," the traitor tried to find out the locations of Ukrainian troops and their approximate number and weapons
It is noted that the enemy used the transmitted data to target the personnel of the Defense Forces defending Kharkiv and nearby settlements with targeted strikes with anti-aircraft missiles and rockets.
Law enforcement officers detained him on his way to work at a checkpoint. The suspect has now been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Recall
A 22-year-old UAV operator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recruited by the fsb and passed his unit's locations to the enemy during the battle for Chasiv Yar. The SBU exposed the traitor, preventing attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.
