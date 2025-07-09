Local outbreaks of Chikungunya fever recorded in France - PHC

As of July 2, 2025, 14 cases of Chikungunya fever have been registered in seven regions of France. This is attributed to favorable climatic conditions and an increase in imported cases from other countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CDC report.

As of July 2, 2025, one European country has reported cases of Chikungunya fever: France (14) - local transmission of Chikungunya virus in seven regions of the country. All clusters are currently classified as active - the post says.

In the current season, the first symptomatic cases were detected in late May - earlier than in previous years (usually July-August), which "may be related to the high number of imported cases."

Chikungunya fever is an acute viral infectious disease characterized by high fever, general intoxication, and hemorrhagic manifestations. It belongs to arboviral infections and is classified as one of the so-called "neglected tropical diseases." The disease is included in the list of major "travelers' diseases."

Chikungunya fever is not endemic to mainland EU/EEA. Most cases are imported. However, in regions where Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are present, local spread of the virus is possible under favorable conditions. Such cases have been recorded since 2007. Cases of this infection being imported have also been recorded in Ukraine.

The optimal average daily temperature for Chikungunya virus transmission in a temperate climate is 24–26 °C, with a possible range of 12–30 °C. Historically, Chikungunya virus was considered a potential biological weapon agent.

