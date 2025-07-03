20 people, including five children, have been bitten by snakes since spring: where are most of them?

In April-June, 20 snakebite cases were recorded in Ukraine, which is more than half less than in the same period last year. The highest number of cases was in Lviv Oblast. Among the victims were five children. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Snakebites were recorded in the following regions:

Lviv - 12 cases;

Zhytomyr - 6 cases;

Zakarpattia - 1 case;

Kirovohrad - 1 case.

How to protect yourself from a snakebite

The Public Health Center emphasizes that snakes are most often found in swampy areas, on overgrown banks of reservoirs, in mountains, steppes, etc. To reduce the risk of a snakebite, when going into nature, you should:

wear thick trousers and high closed boots, it is better to tuck the trouser legs inside the footwear;

before sitting on grass, a stone or a log, you need to tap them with a stick - this will scare the snake if it is hiding nearby;

if you see a snake - do not approach it and do not make sudden movements. Wait until the snake crawls away.

