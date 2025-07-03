$41.810.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

20 people, including five children, have been bitten by snakes since spring: where are most of them?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

From April to June 2025, 20 snakebite cases were recorded in Ukraine, which is 29 fewer cases than last year. Most of the victims are in the Lviv region, including five children.

20 people, including five children, have been bitten by snakes since spring: where are most of them?

In April-June, 20 snakebite cases were recorded in Ukraine, which is more than half less than in the same period last year. The highest number of cases was in Lviv Oblast. Among the victims were five children. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

From April to June 2025, 20 requests for medical assistance due to snakebites were registered in Ukraine. This is 29 cases less than in the same period of 2024. Among the victims were five children.

- reported the PHC.

Snakebites were recorded in the following regions:

  • Lviv - 12 cases;
    • Zhytomyr - 6 cases;
      • Zakarpattia - 1 case;
        • Kirovohrad - 1 case.

          How to protect yourself from a snakebite

          The Public Health Center emphasizes that snakes are most often found in swampy areas, on overgrown banks of reservoirs, in mountains, steppes, etc. To reduce the risk of a snakebite, when going into nature, you should:

          • wear thick trousers and high closed boots, it is better to tuck the trouser legs inside the footwear;
            • before sitting on grass, a stone or a log, you need to tap them with a stick - this will scare the snake if it is hiding nearby;
              • if you see a snake - do not approach it and do not make sudden movements. Wait until the snake crawls away.

                Earlier

                UNN wrote that in April-May, 8 cases of snakebites were registered in Ukraine, which is 23 less than last year. The most were in Zhytomyr and Lviv regions.

                Alona Utkina

                Alona Utkina

                SocietyHealth
                Lviv Oblast
                Zhytomyr Oblast
                Kirovohrad Oblast
                Zakarpattia Oblast
                Ukraine
