Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Liverpool" has agreed to a deal with "Bournemouth" for Milos Kerkez for 40 million pounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

"Liverpool" has agreed to a $54 million deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who will soon undergo a medical. Kerkez is set to sign a five-year contract and will join "Liverpool", who are also close to signing Florian Wirtz for 100 million pounds.

"Liverpool" has agreed to sign a deal with "Bournemouth" for Hungarian national team left-back Milos Kerkez for almost $54 million (£40 million). The Hungarian footballer is to undergo a medical examination next week before signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has had two impressive seasons with "Bournemouth" since moving from "AZ" in July 2023, helping the team finish ninth last season. "Liverpool" already has two left-backs: Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. The first is of interest to Madrid's "Atletico," and the second may well leave after spending five years predominantly as a backup to the Scotland national team captain.

"Bournemouth" has already signed a replacement for Kerkez \u2013 Adrien Truffert from French "Rennes," who next season will compete with Julio Soler, who arrived in January, for a place in the starting lineup under Andoni Iraola.

"Liverpool" is working hard in the transfer market. They have already finalized a £29.5 million deal for right-back Jeremie Frimpong from "Bayer" and are close to signing Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga club. The German playmaker underwent a medical on Friday before moving to Merseyside for £100 million.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

