"Liverpool" has agreed to sign a deal with "Bournemouth" for Hungarian national team left-back Milos Kerkez for almost $54 million (£40 million). The Hungarian footballer is to undergo a medical examination next week before signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The 21-year-old Hungarian international has had two impressive seasons with "Bournemouth" since moving from "AZ" in July 2023, helping the team finish ninth last season. "Liverpool" already has two left-backs: Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. The first is of interest to Madrid's "Atletico," and the second may well leave after spending five years predominantly as a backup to the Scotland national team captain.

"Bournemouth" has already signed a replacement for Kerkez \u2013 Adrien Truffert from French "Rennes," who next season will compete with Julio Soler, who arrived in January, for a place in the starting lineup under Andoni Iraola.

"Liverpool" is working hard in the transfer market. They have already finalized a £29.5 million deal for right-back Jeremie Frimpong from "Bayer" and are close to signing Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga club. The German playmaker underwent a medical on Friday before moving to Merseyside for £100 million.

Liverpool Paid a Record Fee for Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Florian Wirtz