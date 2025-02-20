Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Statements on Ukraine False, But Not a “Russian Narrative”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that US President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine are not a "Russian narrative," although they are false and should be corrected, UNN reports citing LRT.

I would not call it (Trump's rhetoric - ed.) a Russian narrative. We have seen tougher rhetoric in the past. Yes, some statements are obviously untrue, and there is room for correction of this information - Budrys said in an interview with Žinių Radijas radio.

His comment came after Trump "attacked" Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, effectively accusing him of Moscow's invasion and calling the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, one of Trump's inaccurate statements is that the United States provides much more support to Ukraine than Europe.

"It's just not true, we have all the statistics, we know that Europe has provided about 30% more aid," Budris said.

The fight between the new head of the White House and the president of Ukraine is escalating, according to an opinion piece published by CNN.

Also, one of Trump's high-profile statements was that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy saidthat the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to Zelenskyy, if someone wants to change him right now, "right now will not work.