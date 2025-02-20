ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Statements on Ukraine False, But Not a “Russian Narrative”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Statements on Ukraine False, But Not a “Russian Narrative”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24207 views

Kęstutis Budris said that Trump's rhetoric on Ukraine is not a Russian narrative, but contains false claims. The minister denied the claim of greater support from the United States, noting that Europe has provided 30% more aid.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that US President Donald Trump's statements about Ukraine are not a "Russian narrative," although they are false and should be corrected, UNN reports citing LRT.

I would not call it (Trump's rhetoric - ed.) a Russian narrative. We have seen tougher rhetoric in the past. Yes, some statements are obviously untrue, and there is room for correction of this information

- Budrys said in an interview with Žinių Radijas radio.

His comment came after Trump "attacked" Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, effectively accusing him of Moscow's invasion and calling the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, one of Trump's inaccurate statements is that the United States provides much more support to Ukraine than Europe.

"It's just not true, we have all the statistics, we know that Europe has provided about 30% more aid," Budris said.

The fight between the new head of the White House and the president of Ukraine is escalating, according to an opinion piece published by CNN.

Also, one of Trump's high-profile statements was that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating had allegedly "already fallen to 4%.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy saidthat the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to Zelenskyy, if someone wants to change him right now, "right now will not work.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising