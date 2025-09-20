Lithuanian Defense Minister: Russian fighters in Estonian skies confirm necessity of NATO operation

$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 13799 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 15046 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 18854 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 31124 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM
September 19, 12:00 PM • 22697 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 29999 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37571 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 58934 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47051 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligence
September 19, 02:15 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video
04:12 PM
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home
07:12 PM
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 19761 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 31124 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 29999 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 58934 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
September 18, 11:39 AM
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 18858 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 19766 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 12269 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 16909 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 19446 views
Lithuanian Defense Minister: Russian fighters in Estonian skies confirm necessity of NATO operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalėnė stated that Russian fighter jets in Estonian airspace confirm the necessity of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation. She recalled the 2015 incident when Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber.

Lithuanian Defense Minister: Russian fighters in Estonian skies confirm necessity of NATO operation

Russian fighter jets in Estonian airspace are another compelling confirmation of the need for NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation. This was stated on the social network X by Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalėnė, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, NATO's northeastern border is being tested "not just like that."

We must be resolute

- wrote the Lithuanian official.

She also recalled 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber.

"Something to think about," Šakalėnė summarized.

Recall

Earlier, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones19.09.25, 23:49 • 476 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Lithuania
Turkey
Estonia