Lithuanian Defense Minister: Russian fighters in Estonian skies confirm necessity of NATO operation
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalėnė stated that Russian fighter jets in Estonian airspace confirm the necessity of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation. She recalled the 2015 incident when Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber.
Russian fighter jets in Estonian airspace are another compelling confirmation of the need for NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation. This was stated on the social network X by Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalėnė, reports UNN.
Details
According to her, NATO's northeastern border is being tested "not just like that."
We must be resolute
She also recalled 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber.
"Something to think about," Šakalėnė summarized.
Recall
Earlier, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.
Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones19.09.25, 23:49 • 476 views