Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones

06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure

04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo

September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India

September 19, 11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised

September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligence
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it

September 19, 12:05 PM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers

September 19, 11:23 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system

September 19, 06:26 AM
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes that Moscow's reaction to the downing of its aircraft over NATO territory will be minimal. This assumption was made after two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones

Moscow's reaction to the probable downing of their aircraft over NATO countries will be minimal. This assumption was expressed in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As is known, on September 19, two Russian fighters violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

The maritime unit of the border guard service emphasized that security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, including those outside Polish territorial waters.

In the event of a future downing of a Russian fighter/fighters or drones, Moscow's response will be, at most, Medvedev's drunken rant from X or pig squeals from various garbage dumps. Russians will do nothing more

- Kovalenko predicted.

He reminded that the Petrobaltic drilling platform belongs to Poland. It is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Baltic Sea.

Recall

The Polish Border Guard recorded a low flight of two Russian fighters near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services are monitoring the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities.

"NATO fighters responded, and Russian planes were forced to flee": Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to the violation of their airspace19.09.25, 23:12 • 520 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Poland