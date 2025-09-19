Violation of NATO airspace by the Russian Federation: the CPD predicted the Kremlin's reaction to the possible downing of fighters or drones
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes that Moscow's reaction to the downing of its aircraft over NATO territory will be minimal. This assumption was made after two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.
Moscow's reaction to the probable downing of their aircraft over NATO countries will be minimal. This assumption was expressed in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
As is known, on September 19, two Russian fighters violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.
The maritime unit of the border guard service emphasized that security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, including those outside Polish territorial waters.
In the event of a future downing of a Russian fighter/fighters or drones, Moscow's response will be, at most, Medvedev's drunken rant from X or pig squeals from various garbage dumps. Russians will do nothing more
He reminded that the Petrobaltic drilling platform belongs to Poland. It is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Baltic Sea.
Recall
The Polish Border Guard recorded a low flight of two Russian fighters near the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform. Polish security services are monitoring the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities.
"NATO fighters responded, and Russian planes were forced to flee": Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to the violation of their airspace19.09.25, 23:12 • 520 views