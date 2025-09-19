Moscow's reaction to the probable downing of their aircraft over NATO countries will be minimal. This assumption was expressed in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

As is known, on September 19, two Russian fighters violated the security zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

The maritime unit of the border guard service emphasized that security services constantly monitor the situation at critical maritime infrastructure facilities, including those outside Polish territorial waters.

In the event of a future downing of a Russian fighter/fighters or drones, Moscow's response will be, at most, Medvedev's drunken rant from X or pig squeals from various garbage dumps. Russians will do nothing more