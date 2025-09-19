$41.250.05
"NATO fighters responded, and Russian planes were forced to flee": Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to the violation of their airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace, to which NATO forces reacted. The Estonian government decided to appeal to NATO for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"NATO fighters responded, and Russian planes were forced to flee": Estonian Foreign Ministry responded to the violation of their airspace

This morning, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. NATO forces responded to the violation, after which the Russian planes were forced to leave the territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of Minister of Defense of Estonia, Kalle Laanet.

NATO fighters responded, and the Russian planes were forced to flee. Such a violation is absolutely unacceptable. The Estonian government has decided to appeal to NATO for consultations under Article 4.

- he noted.

According to him, the country's government decided to appeal to the Alliance for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. This means that the allies will gather to discuss the situation and possible collective response steps.

Article 4 provides that any NATO member may convene the allies if it believes that its territorial integrity, political independence, or security are threatened.

Recall

This morning, 3 Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Foreign Minister of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under NATO Article 4 after this incident.

Veronika Marchenko

