Lithuanian Armed Forces receive first Black Hawk helicopters from the USA
Kyiv • UNN
The Lithuanian Armed Forces have received the first UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters ordered from the United States in 2020. These helicopters will enhance the tactical mobility and combat support of the country's ground forces.
The Lithuanian Armed Forces announced the receipt of the first UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters ordered from the United States. The press service of the Lithuanian army reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.
Details
The Lithuanian Armed Forces showed photos of the first Lithuanian UH-60M helicopters.
The first "Black Hawks" of the Lithuanian Army. The first with the tricolor and the Vytis Cross
Lithuania purchased UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in 2020.
In 2024, a hangar for their storage, maintenance, and repair was opened at the airbase in Šiauliai.
These helicopters are intended to increase the tactical mobility and combat support of ground forces, as well as strengthen the country's ability to quickly respond to potential threats and emergencies.
Recall
Czech volunteers from the Darek pro Putina initiative handed over a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter to Ukraine. More than 20,000 people joined the fundraising effort for it.
