Lithuania invests record amounts in defense: how it will affect security

Lithuania is investing a record 4 billion euros in defense infrastructure development, strengthening its security and fulfilling its commitments to NATO. These costs are aimed at modernizing military facilities. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, more than 200 military infrastructure projects are being implemented in Lithuania.

In the next four years, we plan to develop infrastructure for the Lithuanian army, the German brigade and other NATO allies at a total cost of about 4 billion euros. We are responsible for ensuring that every euro is spent transparently, efficiently and rationally. The timely development of military infrastructure is one of our top priorities in strengthening Lithuania's defense, - said Deputy Defense Minister Oriana Mashale.

The largest military infrastructure project in the history of Lithuania is the development of the military camp in Rudninkai. Preparatory construction work began in December ahead of schedule, and a tender for the second phase is scheduled to be announced in March.

Lithuania hands over portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine

This year, investments in military infrastructure will reach about 200 million euros.

Among the largest projects to be completed in 2025:

- Infrastructure in Pabrade: residential, administrative, food, and storage areas for allies during exercises (RSOM). The joint project with NATO is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

- Modern repair shops for vehicles, barracks, gas stations with car washes, and warehouses for storing ammunition, equipment, and supplies in various units of the Lithuanian army.

- Reconstruction of the aprons of the Lithuanian Air Force base and the air defense battalion, construction of a fire hangar, engineering networks and garages.

- Construction of four firing ranges at the Rudninkai training grounds, to be completed by the end of the year.

- The Lower Terrace in Rukla is a park for servicing and storing allied equipment, which is scheduled to open this spring.

According to Giedrius Vanagas, director of the Infrastructure Management Agency at the Ministry of Defense, military infrastructure projects have a significant impact on the country's economy. For example, about 5,000 military and civilian personnel will work or serve at the new military camp in Rudninkai at the same time, which will require the development of local infrastructure, such as opening shops, medical facilities, etc. In addition, the development of the Rudninkai training ground may stimulate the growth of private housing construction in the surrounding areas.

Most military infrastructure projects are implemented by Lithuanian companies, which means a partial return on investment in the national economy through taxes and other financial flows. This strengthens not only Lithuania's military but also its economic potential.

New technologies for military infrastructure

One of the main challenges remains defining specific requirements for military facilities, which are constantly growing. For example, warehouses must meet the highest safety standards, and other facilities must meet energy efficiency requirements.

President of Lithuania reveals the danger of quick peace in Ukraine

The storage of ammunition and military equipment requires the use of special equipment, so even seemingly simple projects must meet high standards and advanced technologies. Modern technological solutions allow us to effectively control the design and construction processes, as well as optimize the further use of new infrastructure, - Vanagas emphasizes.

Recall

In Lithuania, people raised 887,225 euros for drones for Ukraine in a few days as part of the “Radarom!” solidarity campaign organized on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

