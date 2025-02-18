Lithuania invests record amounts in defense: how it will affect security

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 34847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 58633 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 63745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100460 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112716 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116649 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151613 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115145 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 62123 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108320 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 75629 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 40148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 66815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142404 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 29939 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 66946 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133628 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135515 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163867 views
Lithuania invests record amounts in defense: how it will affect security

Lithuania invests record amounts in defense: how it will affect security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21764 views

Lithuania will invest 4 billion euros in the development of military infrastructure over the next 4 years. More than 200 projects are being implemented, including the construction of a military camp in Rudninkai.

Lithuania is investing a record 4 billion euros in defense infrastructure development, strengthening its security and fulfilling its commitments to NATO. These costs are aimed at modernizing military facilities. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, more than 200 military infrastructure projects are being implemented in Lithuania.

In the next four years, we plan to develop infrastructure for the Lithuanian army, the German brigade and other NATO allies at a total cost of about 4 billion euros. We are responsible for ensuring that every euro is spent transparently, efficiently and rationally. The timely development of military infrastructure is one of our top priorities in strengthening Lithuania's defense,

- said Deputy Defense Minister Oriana Mashale.

The largest military infrastructure project in the history of Lithuania is the development of the military camp in Rudninkai. Preparatory construction work began in December ahead of schedule, and a tender for the second phase is scheduled to be announced in March.

Lithuania hands over portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine30.01.25, 18:17 • 35621 view

This year, investments in military infrastructure will reach about 200 million euros.

Among the largest projects to be completed in 2025:

- Infrastructure in Pabrade: residential, administrative, food, and storage areas for allies during exercises (RSOM). The joint project with NATO is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

- Modern repair shops for vehicles, barracks, gas stations with car washes, and warehouses for storing ammunition, equipment, and supplies in various units of the Lithuanian army.

- Reconstruction of the aprons of the Lithuanian Air Force base and the air defense battalion, construction of a fire hangar, engineering networks and garages.

- Construction of four firing ranges at the Rudninkai training grounds, to be completed by the end of the year.

- The Lower Terrace in Rukla is a park for servicing and storing allied equipment, which is scheduled to open this spring.

According to Giedrius Vanagas, director of the Infrastructure Management Agency at the Ministry of Defense, military infrastructure projects have a significant impact on the country's economy. For example, about 5,000 military and civilian personnel will work or serve at the new military camp in Rudninkai at the same time, which will require the development of local infrastructure, such as opening shops, medical facilities, etc. In addition, the development of the Rudninkai training ground may stimulate the growth of private housing construction in the surrounding areas.

Most military infrastructure projects are implemented by Lithuanian companies, which means a partial return on investment in the national economy through taxes and other financial flows. This strengthens not only Lithuania's military but also its economic potential.

New technologies for military infrastructure

One of the main challenges remains defining specific requirements for military facilities, which are constantly growing. For example, warehouses must meet the highest safety standards, and other facilities must meet energy efficiency requirements.

President of Lithuania reveals the danger of quick peace in Ukraine14.02.25, 19:12 • 46264 views

The storage of ammunition and military equipment requires the use of special equipment, so even seemingly simple projects must meet high standards and advanced technologies. Modern technological solutions allow us to effectively control the design and construction processes, as well as optimize the further use of new infrastructure,

- Vanagas emphasizes.

Recall

In Lithuania, people raised 887,225 euros for drones for Ukraine in a few days as part of the “Radarom!” solidarity campaign organized on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

