Lithuania hands over portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine

Lithuania continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine on an ongoing basis. At the end of last week, the Ukrainian army received a batch of portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) with ammunition. This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

This year, Lithuania will focus on providing Ukraine with the most needed assistance - air defense equipment, ammunition, drones, and anti-missile systems. At the same time, the country will develop its own defense industry and support Ukraine's military sector by financing weapons production in Ukraine.

In addition, Lithuania will take an active part in the Coalition for Demining, which it leads jointly with Iceland, and will join other international initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. It is also expected to provide military assistance through international funds, collective projects, training of the Ukrainian military, and rehabilitation of wounded defenders.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 767 million euros. The total amount of support has exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys saidthat if Ukraine requests the deployment of Western troops on its territory, this issue will be discussed among the allies, and Lithuania is ready to participate.