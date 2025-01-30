Lithuania hands over portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Lithuania hands over portable air defense missile systems to Ukraine

Kyiv

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a new batch of MANPADS with ammunition and outlined plans for military support. The total amount of aid from Lithuania has already exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

Lithuania continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine on an ongoing basis. At the end of last week, the Ukrainian army received a batch of portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) with ammunition. This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN

Details

This year, Lithuania will focus on providing Ukraine with the most needed assistance - air defense equipment, ammunition, drones, and anti-missile systems. At the same time, the country will develop its own defense industry and support Ukraine's military sector by financing weapons production in Ukraine.

In addition, Lithuania will take an active part in the Coalition for Demining, which it leads jointly with Iceland, and will join other international initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. It is also expected to provide military assistance through international funds, collective projects, training of the Ukrainian military, and rehabilitation of wounded defenders.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 767 million euros. The total amount of support has exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys saidthat if Ukraine requests the deployment of Western troops on its territory, this issue will be discussed among the allies, and Lithuania is ready to participate. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising