Lithuania introduces new dangerous drone alert system

Lithuanians will hear air raid sirens not only during missile attacks, but also if dangerous drones penetrate the country's airspace. This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Vladislav Kondratovich, presenting a new algorithm for responding to such incidents, writes UNN.

If a drone arrives and is found to be carrying explosives, a red alert level will likely be declared. So, if it comes to that, residents should not be surprised, perhaps there will be not only signals on their phones, but also sirens and other measures — the minister told LRT RADIO on Friday.

In the event of a lesser threat – for example, when a drone may change course and fly into Lithuanian territory – a yellow level is provided. In such a situation, citizens will receive SMS messages urging them to be vigilant.

The new order was adopted after an incident in July, when two Gerbera drones from Belarus violated Lithuanian airspace: one of them was carrying 2 kilograms of explosives. The military claims that their course was changed by electronic warfare means during Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that in the future, control over the sky will be strengthened not only by the army, but also by border guards. In addition to monitoring, the plan includes readiness to neutralize threats and immediately inform the public through all available channels – from phone notifications to the siren system.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's plane could not land in Vilnius. The reason was information about an unknown drone in the airspace, which led to a delay in landing.