Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

The UN emphasizes that support for Ukrainians in Lithuania must remain strong. The organization presented a regional plan, which, in the context of providing promising destinations for Ukrainian refugees, has already been met with interest in Lithuania.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Details

According to a UN study, 53% of Ukrainian refugees of working age in Lithuania have a permanent job with an official employment contract.

In addition, in the 2023/2024 school year, 83% of refugee children aged 7-18, according to their parents, were enrolled in Lithuanian schools.

Other key findings are as follows:

78% of refugees live in private housing;

83% have access to medical care;

72% report positive relations with the host community.

These indicators indicate a favorable environment for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania. - the report says.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan until 2025 is also reported. As for this project, the planned amount to support 55,000 refugees in Lithuania reaches USD 10.9 million.

We must continue to support the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes... We continue to hope for better days in Ukraine, we must ensure that this support remains strong - said Annika Sandlund, UNHCR's Nordic and Baltic Representative.

For reference

The Regional Refugee Response Plan presents the financial needs to ensure continued access to legal status and rights, invest in socio-economic integration, and move from emergency assistance to long-term strategies that integrate refugees into national systems.

In Lithuania, interested partners would use the funds to implement initiatives such as:

youth integration,

educational seminars for adults and children,

seminars on professional skills,

language courses,

support for entrepreneurship,

strengthening social cohesion,

mental health and psychosocial support,

digital skills training,

basic needs of newcomers

and more.

