Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100949 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121509 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128209 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103407 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113269 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116888 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161479 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105307 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101594 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82102 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151689 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110343 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138020 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139784 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167599 views
Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38946 views

53% of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania have official jobs, and 83% of children attend school. The UN will allocate $10.9 million to further support 55,000 refugees until 2025.

The UN emphasizes that support for Ukrainians in Lithuania must remain strong. The organization presented a regional plan, which, in the context of providing promising destinations for Ukrainian refugees, has already been met with interest in Lithuania.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Details

According to a UN study, 53% of Ukrainian refugees of working age in Lithuania have a permanent job with an official employment contract.

In addition, in the 2023/2024 school year, 83% of refugee children aged 7-18, according to their parents, were enrolled in Lithuanian schools.

Other key findings are as follows:

78% of refugees live in private housing;

83% have access to medical care;

72% report positive relations with the host community.

These indicators indicate a favorable environment for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.

- the report says.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan until 2025 is also reported. As for this project, the planned amount to support 55,000 refugees in Lithuania reaches USD 10.9 million.

Lithuania does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine under one condition15.01.25, 12:00 • 35123 views

We must continue to support the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes... We continue to hope for better days in Ukraine, we must ensure that this support remains strong

- said Annika Sandlund, UNHCR's Nordic and Baltic Representative.

For reference

The Regional Refugee Response Plan presents the financial needs to ensure continued access to legal status and rights, invest in socio-economic integration, and move from emergency assistance to long-term strategies that integrate refugees into national systems.

In Lithuania, interested partners would use the funds to implement initiatives such as:

youth integration,

educational seminars for adults and children,

seminars on professional skills,

language courses,

support for entrepreneurship,

strengthening social cohesion,

mental health and psychosocial support,

digital skills training,

basic needs of newcomers 

and more.

US halts U4U programme for Ukrainian refugees 28.01.25, 09:34 • 38648 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyOur people abroad
united-nationsUnited Nations
lithuaniaLithuania
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

