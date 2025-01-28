US halts U4U programme for Ukrainian refugees

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is terminating the program for Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in the United States due to Russia's widespread aggression.

Transmits to UNN with reference to VOA.

"Due to the January 20, 2025 Executive Order Securing Our Borders, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending the acceptance of Form I-134A, the online request for support, and the declaration of financial support," USCIS reports.

It is important to note that the agency will consider all requests that have already been submitted.

The Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program provides an opportunity for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the United States and temporarily stay in the country for an approved period of time (2 years).

Citizens of Ukraine within the U4U program must have a sponsor in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support during their stay in the country.

The sponsor's submission of Form I-134A, "Online Application for Participation in the Program as a Sponsor and Eligibility for Financial Support," to the USCIS is the first step in the "Unite for Ukraine" process. Authorized agencies will verify the sponsor to ensure that he or she is able to financially support the individual during his or her stay in the United States.

