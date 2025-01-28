ukenru
02:39 PM • 80594 views

11:57 AM • 97717 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 107568 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 110507 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130888 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103646 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134902 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103756 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113423 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54185 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118933 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 60117 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 113561 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 31019 views
02:39 PM • 80594 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130888 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134902 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 166743 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156520 views
03:20 PM • 24781 views
02:48 PM • 28109 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 113561 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118933 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140104 views
US halts U4U programme for Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38647 views

USCIS suspends acceptance of applications under the United for Ukraine program for Ukrainian refugees. The decision is related to the Executive Order “Securing Our Borders” of January 20, 2025.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is terminating the program for Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in the United States due to Russia's widespread aggression. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to VOA.

"Due to the January 20, 2025 Executive Order Securing Our Borders, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending the acceptance of Form I-134A, the online request for support, and the declaration of financial support," USCIS reports.

It is important to note that the agency will consider all requests that have already been submitted.

The Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program provides an opportunity for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the United States and temporarily stay in the country for an approved period of time (2 years).

Citizens of Ukraine within the U4U program must have a sponsor in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support during their stay in the country.

The sponsor's submission of Form I-134A, "Online Application for Participation in the Program as a Sponsor and Eligibility for Financial Support," to the USCIS is the first step in the "Unite for Ukraine" process. Authorized agencies will verify the sponsor to ensure that he or she is able to financially support the individual during his or her stay in the United States. 

Recall

USAID's Ukraine office has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following an order from the US State Department. The suspension will last for 90 days to allow for an audit of aid programs.

UNN reported that the US Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programmes. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others.

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT25.01.25, 10:53 • 59524 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

