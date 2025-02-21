ukenru
Ukraine is among the leaders in vegetable consumption: what is eaten in the world

Ukraine is among the leaders in vegetable consumption: what is eaten in the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50474 views

Ukraine ranked third in the world in terms of vegetable consumption per capita at 653 kg per year. For the first time in 7 years, the global vegetable market declined by 0.6%, but experts predict growth by 2030.

Ukraine is among the three countries with the highest per capita consumption of vegetables in 2024, behind only China and Turkey. This is reported by EastFruit with reference to IndexBox data, UNN reports.

Details

Experts estimate that a Ukrainian eats an average of 653 kg of vegetables per year. For comparison, this figure is 486 kg in China and 353 kg in Turkey.

Despite the high level of consumption, the global vegetable market experienced its first decline in seven years - in 2024, it fell by 0.6% to 1519 million tons. Before that, global consumption had been growing since 2016.

However, experts predict that this trend will be temporary, and by 2030 the global vegetable market will be back on the rise.

Sales volumes are expected to grow by an average of 2.1% annually and by 4.2% in monetary terms.

By the end of 2030, the market volume is expected to reach 1722 million tons and the market value to reach $1758.2 billion,

- the statement said.

In terms of total consumption, China remains the absolute leader - in 2024, 693 million tons of vegetables were consumed there, which is 46% of the total world volume.

India is in second place (195 million tons), and the United States is third (52 million tons). However, while consumption in China and India is growing steadily, in the United States it is decreasing.

From a financial point of view, China is also the largest vegetable market, with an estimated value of $732.6 billion. India is in second place ($94.9 billion), followed by the United States. Over the past ten years, vegetables have risen in price the fastest in China, where their average annual cost grew by 3.7%.

Overall, despite a slight decline in 2024, the vegetable market continues to grow. Although China and India are leading the way in terms of total consumption, Ukraine remains the country where vegetables are most popular in the daily diet.

Recall

Food prices continue to rise in Ukraine, driven by inflation, weather conditions, and the labor market.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyNews of the World
indiaIndia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising