Lithuania does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine under one condition

If Ukraine asks for the deployment of troops from some Western countries on its territory, the allies would discuss this issue and the Lithuanian flag would be present, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

We would discuss with our allies and partners what that looks like, and we would discuss with Ukraine what that looks like. Let me remind you that after the Paris summit, when President Macron, who also invited the Lithuanian president, spoke about the initiative to expand its military presence in Ukraine in various forms, Lithuania did not reject this possibility - said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

According to him, Lithuania is a party that contributes to ensuring security in Ukraine not only through diplomatic means, but also through other means.

"In the same way, and now we need to talk about what it would look like, given a very clear, specific position, it will also be sent to the future US administration - Lithuania is also a party providing security in the region, not just a recipient of it. (...) We actively contribute to security not only through diplomatic means, but also through other means. If there is such a question, I have no doubt that the Lithuanian flag will be present there", the minister emphasized.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed with French leader Macron the idea of deploying partner contingents and training Ukrainian military.

Macron has previously stated that he does not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine if Russian troops break through the Ukrainian front line and Kyiv makes such a request.

During a visit to Warsaw last month, he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if an agreement is reached to stop Russia's full-scale invasion.