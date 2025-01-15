Lithuania does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine under one condition

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116064 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124110 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156524 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153434 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113745 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106711 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34658 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115151 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113096 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113096 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147611 views
Lithuania does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine under one condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35124 views

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister announced his readiness to send troops to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian side. This issue will be discussed with the allies after an official request from Ukraine.

If Ukraine asks for the deployment of troops from some Western countries on its territory, the allies would discuss this issue and the Lithuanian flag would be present, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

We would discuss with our allies and partners what that looks like, and we would discuss with Ukraine what that looks like. Let me remind you that after the Paris summit, when President Macron, who also invited the Lithuanian president, spoke about the initiative to expand its military presence in Ukraine in various forms, Lithuania did not reject this possibility

- said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

According to him, Lithuania is a party that contributes to ensuring security in Ukraine not only through diplomatic means, but also through other means.

"In the same way, and now we need to talk about what it would look like, given a very clear, specific position, it will also be sent to the future US administration - Lithuania is also a party providing security in the region, not just a recipient of it. (...) We actively contribute to security not only through diplomatic means, but also through other means. If there is such a question, I have no doubt that the Lithuanian flag will be present there", the minister emphasized.

Addendum 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had discussed with French leader Macron the idea  of deploying partner contingents and training Ukrainian military.

Macron has previously stated that he does not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine if Russian troops break through the Ukrainian front line and Kyiv makes such a request.

During a visit to Warsaw last month, he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if an agreement is reached to stop Russia's full-scale invasion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

