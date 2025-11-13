Lithuania banned Russian rapper Morgenshtern from entering for 10 years

Lithuania has banned Russian rapper Alisher Morgenstern from entering the country for 10 years. This was reported by the BNS agency, citing Rokas Pukinskas, a spokesman for the Migration Department, UNN reports.

According to him, the decision was made after receiving "a written proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and after collecting additional information that allows concluding that this foreigner may pose a threat to national security."

"The ban on Morgenstern's entry into Lithuania takes effect immediately and is valid for 10 years," Pukinskas said.

The publication adds that the mayor of Vilnius had previously also appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a request to assess whether the activities of the Latvian-registered company "Ready Events", which organizes the concert, contradict Lithuania's information security.

Recall

In April 2021, Russian performer Morgenstern (Alisher Valeev) was included in the list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.