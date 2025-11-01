Lithuania and Russia discuss extending gas transit agreement to Kaliningrad

Lithuanian and Russian energy companies are negotiating to extend the gas transit agreement to the Kaliningrad region. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

The current 10-year agreement on gas transit to Kaliningrad, which is only possible through the territory of Lithuania, expires in December 2025.

Gas transiting through Lithuania from Belarus is supplied to Kaliningrad, and for these services, Lithuania annually receives an average of about 12 million euros in revenue.

As part of negotiations between the Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the Russian energy giant Gazprom, the parties may agree on a shorter term of the agreement and a higher price for services.

It is noted that the European Commission has also been informed about the negotiations.

Recall

"Lithuanian Railways" (LTG) stops the transportation of Lukoil oil products due to sanctions imposed by the United States and Great Britain. Last year, LTG transported about 345 thousand tons of products from this Russian manufacturer to Kaliningrad.