Lithuania and Finland to start anti-personnel mine production in 2025 - Reuters

Lithuania and Finland intend to start domestic production of anti-personnel mines next year to provide for themselves and Ukraine due to the threat from Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

We are going to spend hundreds of millions of euros on anti-tank mines, as well as on anti-personnel mines. This will be a significant amount - said Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Defense Karolis Aleksa.

At the same time, the head of the Finnish Parliament's Defense Committee, Heikki Autto, stated that Finland should have its own production of anti-personnel mines. They are a highly effective and very cost-effective weapon system, the MP added.

Finnish defense companies Nammo Lapua, Insta, and Raikka informed the parliamentary defense committee that they would be interested in producing these mines. Another company, Forcit Explosives, stated that it was ready to discuss opportunities with the military.

However, these companies declined to comment for Reuters.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention — an international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines.

Later, he stated that this step is a signal to all countries bordering Russia. He added that anti-personnel mines are a tool that very often has no alternative for defense.

UNN also reported on the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention of countries such as Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland.