Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuse

The prosecutor's office has secured a life sentence for a resident of Volyn who systematically raped and sexually abused his minor daughters for three years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

The court found the 34-year-old man guilty of repeated rapes of two minor children, sexual violence, and inflicting moderate bodily harm on one of the victims. He was sentenced to the harshest punishment – life imprisonment.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, the court fully supported the position of the head of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, who insisted on this particular measure of punishment given the particular gravity of the crimes.

The man was convicted under part 6 of Article 153, parts 4 and 6 of Article 152, and part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the statement reads.

The investigation proved that from 2021 to 2024, he regularly committed sexual violence and repeatedly raped his own daughters, who were 8 years old at the time.

The children could not resist, as their father intimidated them, convinced them that no one would believe their words, and punished them for any disobedience.

During the interrogation, the older girl said that she deliberately went to her father's room and endured the illegal acts to protect her younger sister.

The crimes became known in April 2025 after the grandmother's appeal to a medical facility. It was then revealed that one of the girls had repeatedly tried to commit suicide, unable to withstand prolonged sexual abuse by her father.

The child explicitly stated that she would not be able to live if the violence recurred. Doctors immediately notified the relevant services and law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor Maksym Rohovenko emphasized the principled position of the state in such cases.

In cases of sexual crimes against children, the punishment must be as severe as possible. Especially when such acts are committed by someone who should protect - a biological father. This verdict is not only a matter of justice for the two victims but also a clear signal to society: crimes against children are unacceptable and will receive an appropriate response from the state - said the prosecutor.

