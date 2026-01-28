Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuse

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
11:48 AM • 1904 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10200 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 15801 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 16602 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 18486 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 23806 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 41836 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56134 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42173 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 70916 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
98%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 19609 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 25178 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 16963 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oil06:22 AM • 14809 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 29519 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 4648 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 29690 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 70908 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 51625 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 69252 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 27114 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 26307 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 33567 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 36716 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 42738 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In Volyn, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematic rapes and sexual abuse of his two minor daughters between 2021 and 2024. The crimes were discovered in April 2025 after the grandmother contacted medics when one of the girls attempted suicide.

Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuse

The prosecutor's office has secured a life sentence for a resident of Volyn who systematically raped and sexually abused his minor daughters for three years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The court found the 34-year-old man guilty of repeated rapes of two minor children, sexual violence, and inflicting moderate bodily harm on one of the victims. He was sentenced to the harshest punishment – life imprisonment.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, the court fully supported the position of the head of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, who insisted on this particular measure of punishment given the particular gravity of the crimes.

The man was convicted under part 6 of Article 153, parts 4 and 6 of Article 152, and part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

The investigation proved that from 2021 to 2024, he regularly committed sexual violence and repeatedly raped his own daughters, who were 8 years old at the time.

The children could not resist, as their father intimidated them, convinced them that no one would believe their words, and punished them for any disobedience.

During the interrogation, the older girl said that she deliberately went to her father's room and endured the illegal acts to protect her younger sister.

Severity of punishment is the only way to protect children: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on life imprisonment for a man who raped 10 girls12.01.26, 18:10 • 4243 views

The crimes became known in April 2025 after the grandmother's appeal to a medical facility. It was then revealed that one of the girls had repeatedly tried to commit suicide, unable to withstand prolonged sexual abuse by her father.

The child explicitly stated that she would not be able to live if the violence recurred. Doctors immediately notified the relevant services and law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutor Maksym Rohovenko emphasized the principled position of the state in such cases.

In cases of sexual crimes against children, the punishment must be as severe as possible. Especially when such acts are committed by someone who should protect - a biological father. This verdict is not only a matter of justice for the two victims but also a clear signal to society: crimes against children are unacceptable and will receive an appropriate response from the state

- said the prosecutor.

Recall

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman for sexual violence and cruel treatment of a civilian woman in Zaporizhzhia. The occupier raped her twice, inflicting severe bodily harm.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Volyn Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine