Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported an act of vandalism in Zakarpattia – according to him, unknown individuals damaged a church, leaving a provocative inscription on it that incites interethnic hatred. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Orbán published a photo: on the wall there is an inscription "Magyars (Hungarians – ed.) – to the knife."

Forced conscription, murders, church arsons, incitement, intimidation. All this is happening to our Hungarians in Zakarpattia. We will not leave it at that, you can count on us – stated the Prime Minister of Hungary.

The incident was responded to by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast. They stated that it happened in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Uzhhorod district, on July 16, around 10:00 PM.

According to law enforcement officers, an unknown person entered the church grounds, set fire to the church doors, and left an inscription on the wall that incites interethnic hatred. Currently, the police and SBU are searching for all those involved in the incident.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country had stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.