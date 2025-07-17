Left the inscription "Magyars to the knife": Orban announced the arson of a church in Zakarpattia - police reaction

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 10997 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10054 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14906 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39334 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41064 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70843 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337288 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165089 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163813 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118235 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 10991 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22810 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32313 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244644 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337281 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10636 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102848 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200404 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217735 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155399 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Left the inscription "Magyars to the knife": Orban announced the arson of a church in Zakarpattia - police reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3278 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced damage to a church in Zakarpattia with a provocative inscription. Police and the SBU are investigating the incident in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, where an unknown person set fire to the church doors and left an inscription.

Left the inscription "Magyars to the knife": Orban announced the arson of a church in Zakarpattia - police reaction

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported an act of vandalism in Zakarpattia – according to him, unknown individuals damaged a church, leaving a provocative inscription on it that incites interethnic hatred. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Orbán published a photo: on the wall there is an inscription "Magyars (Hungarians – ed.) – to the knife."

Forced conscription, murders, church arsons, incitement, intimidation. All this is happening to our Hungarians in Zakarpattia. We will not leave it at that, you can count on us 

– stated the Prime Minister of Hungary.

The incident was responded to by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast. They stated that it happened in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Uzhhorod district, on July 16, around 10:00 PM.

According to law enforcement officers, an unknown person entered the church grounds, set fire to the church doors, and left an inscription on the wall that incites interethnic hatred. Currently, the police and SBU are searching for all those involved in the incident.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country had stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Zakarpattia Oblast
European Union
Hungary
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9