Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is ahead of rival Kim Moon-soo in early voting for the South Korean presidential election.

Details

According to preliminary exit polls conducted by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Lee Jae-myung received 51.7% and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo 39.3%.

Lee Jae-myung has bet on social policy, stepping up the campaign with promises of aid to the poor and reducing inequality. In contrast, Kim Moon-soo represented a more conservative course, focused on business and deregulation.

According to the law, the newly elected president will take office immediately after the official announcement of the results, as the position is vacant.

Reference

These elections have been among the most tense in recent decades amid economic hardship and internal instability. Most analysts believe that Lee Jae-myung's victory could mean a change in foreign policy, particularly towards North Korea, China and the United States.

Recall

President Yoon Suk-yeol was removed from office in December 2024 and is currently under investigation in a case of insurrection against the state.

