Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

According to exit polls, Lee Jae-myung received 51.7% of the vote, ahead of Kim Moon-soo. The elections were among the most tense due to economic difficulties and instability.

Lee Jae-myung wins early presidential election in South Korea – exit polls

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is ahead of rival Kim Moon-soo in early voting for the South Korean presidential election.

This was reported by UNN with a link to Reuters.

Details

According to preliminary exit polls conducted by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Lee Jae-myung received 51.7% and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo 39.3%.

Lee Jae-myung has bet on social policy, stepping up the campaign with promises of aid to the poor and reducing inequality. In contrast, Kim Moon-soo represented a more conservative course, focused on business and deregulation.

According to the law, the newly elected president will take office immediately after the official announcement of the results, as the position is vacant.

Reference

These elections have been among the most tense in recent decades amid economic hardship and internal instability. Most analysts believe that Lee Jae-myung's victory could mean a change in foreign policy, particularly towards North Korea, China and the United States.

Recall

President Yoon Suk-yeol was removed from office in December 2024 and is currently under investigation in a case of insurrection against the state. 

South Korea elections: record turnout amid geopolitical tensions01.06.25, 14:32 • 5278 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Yoon Suk Yeol
Reuters
North Korea
South Korea
China
United States
