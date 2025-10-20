"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed an FSB agent infiltration into Ukraine's banking sector. As a result of comprehensive measures, an employee of a state bank in Odesa was detained for transmitting personal information about clients to the enemy. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The enemy was most interested in the identifying information of servicemen of the Defense Forces who use the services of the financial institution. - the report says.

According to available information, the occupiers subsequently planned to use this data to prepare terrorist attacks, information sabotage, and recruitment operations against Ukrainian defenders.

To obtain intelligence, the FSB remotely recruited a 56-year-old Odesa resident who worked as a cashier at a local branch of a state bank.

The woman came to the attention of the Russian special service when she published anti-Ukrainian comments under posts in Telegram channels.

At the enemy's behest, while performing cash transactions, the suspect paid special attention to visitors in military uniform and with signs of injuries sustained in combat. Upon identifying such clients, she immediately reported to her FSB handler.

In addition, outside working hours, the woman walked around the port city and its surroundings, photographing places where Defense Forces personnel were concentrated.

SBU cyber specialists exposed the agent, documented her crimes, and detained her.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a police officer's car in Dnipro