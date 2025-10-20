$41.730.10
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8632 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16751 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56667 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88051 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51464 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46232 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Publications
Exclusives
"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 602 views

The SBU detained an employee of a state bank in Odesa who was transferring personal data of servicemen to the FSB. The occupiers planned to use this data for terrorist attacks and recruitment.

"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed an FSB agent infiltration into Ukraine's banking sector. As a result of comprehensive measures, an employee of a state bank in Odesa was detained for transmitting personal information about clients to the enemy. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The enemy was most interested in the identifying information of servicemen of the Defense Forces who use the services of the financial institution.

- the report says.

According to available information, the occupiers subsequently planned to use this data to prepare terrorist attacks, information sabotage, and recruitment operations against Ukrainian defenders.

To obtain intelligence, the FSB remotely recruited a 56-year-old Odesa resident who worked as a cashier at a local branch of a state bank.

The woman came to the attention of the Russian special service when she published anti-Ukrainian comments under posts in Telegram channels.

At the enemy's behest, while performing cash transactions, the suspect paid special attention to visitors in military uniform and with signs of injuries sustained in combat. Upon identifying such clients, she immediately reported to her FSB handler.

In addition, outside working hours, the woman walked around the port city and its surroundings, photographing places where Defense Forces personnel were concentrated.

SBU cyber specialists exposed the agent, documented her crimes, and detained her.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a police officer's car in Dnipro

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Bank card
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa