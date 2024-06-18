$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13052 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Leak" of information from NABU: the Anti-Corruption Committee is going to hear the Bureau's director on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34254 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has faced accusations of leaking information from pre-trial investigations, prompting the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy to hold an open meeting to analyze the facts and hear from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

"Leak" of information from NABU: the Anti-Corruption Committee is going to hear the Bureau's director on Thursday

A meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy on alleged leaks from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will be held on Thursday, June 19. This was reported by MP, head of the Anti-Corruption Committee Anastasia Radina, according to UNN.

According to her, the committee plans to hear NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. The MPs also intend to analyze the facts published by journalists about alleged "mergers" with the NABU.

The committee meeting will be open to the public, and journalists have been invited to attend.

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valeriy Polyuga and former head of the Brovary District State Administration Heorhiy Birkadze were being searched. The reason for such actions was the alleged disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by NABU representatives in the interests of, among others, businessman Yuriy Holyk, who is a defendant in the anti-corruption investigation into the "Big Construction".

Later, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denys Bigus received photos from Yuriy Golik's phone, which showed that he had received messages from Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written the messages himself on behalf of a high-ranking official of the Bureau and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat the case of the alleged leakage of information from the NABU was turned into a show instead of an investigation.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and to serve a top official with a notice of suspicion. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or do not even reach them.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. Both cases collapsed in the courts. However, NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of the NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

The case of the anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in Sumy region, but as it turned out, neither he nor his affiliates have the accused land. At the request of UNN , law enforcement officers did not specifywhat exactly the former minister had seized in this case. However, loud statements have already become the reason for the disruption of negotiations with the Poles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

