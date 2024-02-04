Leaders of Russia, Iran and AfD not invited to Munich security talks

The annual International Security Conference will take place in Munich on February 16-18. Representatives of Russia have not been invited to participate, and Iran is not on the list of invitees. This was reported by Nordot, according to UNN.

Details

A few days ago, the Russian president said that he was willing to negotiate, but not with the current government of Ukraine. This means that he is not seriously ready to negotiate said the head of the conference, Christoph Goisgen.

With regard to Iran, the organizers of the event have an even simpler position: official Tehran has shown no interest in negotiations.

At the same time, the official minutes of the conference state that representatives of more than 50 countries and nearly 100 ministers have been invited to Munich.

Context

The annual conference is an independent forum for security policy decision makers to discuss current and future challenges. Participants usually include heads of state, government and international organizations, ministers, legislators and senior defense officials.

State Department on Putin's statement on buffer zone: Russia could start by demilitarizing parts of Ukraine where Russian troops are currently stationed