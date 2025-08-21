Lavrov's statements cast doubt on peace talks and ceasefire in Ukraine

$41.380.02
12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
August 21, 04:21 AM
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA
August 21, 05:08 AM
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA
August 21, 05:21 AM
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list
August 21, 06:48 AM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
10:15 AM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
12:13 PM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
10:15 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 09:29 AM
Lavrov's statements cast doubt on peace talks and ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Sergei Lavrov criticizes Trump's peace initiatives, accusing the West of undermining "progress" with Putin. This comes amid Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine in a month.

Harsh statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have cast doubt on any prospects for peace talks regarding Ukraine. Against the backdrop of Russia's massive air attack, the largest in the last month, the Kremlin demonstrates aggression, not readiness for diplomacy. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Foreign Minister has openly criticized Donald Trump's efforts to find a peace formula for the second day in a row. He called the "coalition of the willing" in the West an attempt to undermine the alleged "progress" achieved between Putin and Trump at their meeting in Alaska. Lavrov also accused Ukraine's allies of "distracting attention from the roots of the war."

Analysts emphasize that this rhetoric is aimed at increasing disagreements between the US and European partners. At the same time, Russia's latest massive attack on Ukrainian cities underscores: Moscow's actions are far from its stated desire for peace.

Experts believe that in the near future, the key will be how Donald Trump himself reacts to these challenges and whether he can maintain the support of allies in negotiations with the Kremlin.

Recall

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is possible provided that well-developed issues requiring consideration at the highest level are addressed.

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the US, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing."

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Office of the President of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine