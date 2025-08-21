Harsh statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have cast doubt on any prospects for peace talks regarding Ukraine. Against the backdrop of Russia's massive air attack, the largest in the last month, the Kremlin demonstrates aggression, not readiness for diplomacy. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

The Russian Foreign Minister has openly criticized Donald Trump's efforts to find a peace formula for the second day in a row. He called the "coalition of the willing" in the West an attempt to undermine the alleged "progress" achieved between Putin and Trump at their meeting in Alaska. Lavrov also accused Ukraine's allies of "distracting attention from the roots of the war."

Analysts emphasize that this rhetoric is aimed at increasing disagreements between the US and European partners. At the same time, Russia's latest massive attack on Ukrainian cities underscores: Moscow's actions are far from its stated desire for peace.

Experts believe that in the near future, the key will be how Donald Trump himself reacts to these challenges and whether he can maintain the support of allies in negotiations with the Kremlin.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is possible provided that well-developed issues requiring consideration at the highest level are addressed.

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the US, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing."