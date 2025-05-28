Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian " СМИ ".

Details

Commenting on the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv, he stressed that Germany "is sliding down the plane that it was already moving towards its collapse."

Let us remind

Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons on the territory of Russia. Ukraine can attack military positions in the Russian Federation for self-defense.