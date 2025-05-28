$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7062 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23603 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38953 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44122 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61923 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138806 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64706 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133165 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184595 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24618 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133165 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146727 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152024 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14604 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76556 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47931 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52961 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120667 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Lavrov stated that Germany is "sliding towards collapse" amid reports of the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Lavrov reacted to Merz's words about the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. According to him, Germany is moving towards collapse, as it was before.

Lavrov stated that Germany is "sliding towards collapse" amid reports of the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian " СМИ ".

Details

Commenting on the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv, he stressed that Germany "is sliding down the plane that it was already moving towards its collapse."

Let us remind

Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons on the territory of Russia. Ukraine can attack military positions in the Russian Federation for self-defense.

There are no restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.

– Merz specified.
Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Kyiv
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14