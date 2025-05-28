Lavrov stated that Germany is "sliding towards collapse" amid reports of the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv.
Kyiv • UNN
Lavrov reacted to Merz's words about the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine. According to him, Germany is moving towards collapse, as it was before.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian " СМИ ".
Details
Commenting on the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv, he stressed that Germany "is sliding down the plane that it was already moving towards its collapse."
Let us remind
Friedrich Merz announced the lifting of restrictions on the range of Western weapons on the territory of Russia. Ukraine can attack military positions in the Russian Federation for self-defense.
There are no restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British, nor from the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.