Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if there is a "detailed agenda." This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, this "agenda" is not yet ready. Lavrov also again "expressed doubt" that Zelenskyy is the legitimate president of Ukraine.

There are several fundamental points that, in Washington's opinion, must be accepted, including Ukraine's non-membership in NATO and the discussion of territorial issues. And Zelenskyy said "no" to everything. How can we meet with a person who pretends to be a leader? - Lavrov stated.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues cannot be resolved without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "utopian and a path to nowhere."

UNN also reported that Lavrov's statement about possible security guarantors for Ukraine disrupted Moscow's negotiations with Washington.