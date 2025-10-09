Latvian PM criticizes EU's 'drone wall' as 'raw' idea – Bloomberg

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa expressed caution regarding the European Union's plans to create a so-called drone wall along the bloc's eastern border, calling the initiative "very raw." This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

In a comment to Bloomberg TV in Riga, Siliņa emphasized that the specific details of the project are not yet known.

Read: Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall" and sanctions with EU leaders.

We really need to cooperate with other European countries, because the threats from drones are no longer limited to the Baltic states, they concern Copenhagen and other regions of Europe.

– she noted.

The EU's idea arose against the backdrop of a series of airspace violations and incidents where drones affected airport operations in Denmark and Germany. At the same time, experts warn that creating an effective shield against drones will be extremely difficult and expensive and could take years.

Read: Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country.