11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
04:00 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 33964 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 61743 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 54963 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 62041 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 144838 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 64532 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 75540 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 89868 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91465 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Publications
Exclusives
Latvian Foreign Minister urges Trump not to delay sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3334 views

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže urged Donald Trump to impose secondary sanctions against Russia sooner than in 50 days. She emphasized that delaying gives Putin time to continue military aggression against Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže urged US President Donald Trump not to delay pressuring Putin and to impose secondary sanctions against Russia sooner than 50 days. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Baiba Braže stated that Donald Trump should not wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

It should be sooner

- Braže noted.

She explained her position by saying that delaying only gives Russian ruler Vladimir Putin time to continue military aggression against Ukraine.

According to Braže, Russia is still capable of continuing to fight, and that is why the West must immediately increase pressure on Moscow to try to force Putin to the negotiating table. The immediate imposition of sanctions can be one way to do this.

The US and its allies must ensure that Russia understands that with each passing day, things will get worse, not better, for it.

- Braže stated.

Braže also emphasized that intelligence data and the general assessment indicate Putin's lack of desire to end the war.

The head of the White House came to the same conclusion after trying to "keep the doors open" for Russia, she recalled.

"It was a matter of time before it became clear that Putin was just fooling everyone and stalling for time," Braže said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions.

The US administration is trying to combine pressure and diplomacy to force Putin to negotiate and end the war. At the same time, the new 50-day deadline raises questions: why are the terms not shortened, but on the contrary extended, said Serhiy Leshchenko, a freelance adviser to the head of the President's Office, on the telethon.

US President Donald Trump believes that 50 days to impose sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine is not too long. Earlier, he announced strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine during this period.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

