Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:23 PM • 1896 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 3130 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10646 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 18454 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 30243 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 41535 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 50215 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 37783 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 62362 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33992 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 19956 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 17428 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 17742 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 15707 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 17590 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 12402 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 32138 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 42178 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 62367 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 67565 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 4554 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 3512 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 22041 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 19695 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 22418 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Latvia will provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the NATO PURL initiative. The government made this decision on February 17, which amounts to 0.25% of the country's GDP.

Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine

Latvia will allocate 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of the NATO PURL initiative. This was announced by Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Evika Siliņa announced that at the government meeting on February 17, a decision was made to allocate 10 million euros to support Ukraine, which will be contributed to PURL for the purchase of American-made weapons.

The Prime Minister noted that Latvia contributes 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine received millions of euros through the PURL mechanism. Since summer, NATO has provided 75% of all missiles for the front and 90% for air defense.

Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy05.02.26, 19:20 • 4213 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
Latvia
NATO
Ukraine