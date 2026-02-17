Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Latvia will provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the NATO PURL initiative. The government made this decision on February 17, which amounts to 0.25% of the country's GDP.
Latvia will allocate 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of the NATO PURL initiative. This was announced by Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on the social network X, writes UNN.
Details
Evika Siliņa announced that at the government meeting on February 17, a decision was made to allocate 10 million euros to support Ukraine, which will be contributed to PURL for the purchase of American-made weapons.
The Prime Minister noted that Latvia contributes 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine.
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine received millions of euros through the PURL mechanism. Since summer, NATO has provided 75% of all missiles for the front and 90% for air defense.
