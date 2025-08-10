$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 12896 views
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Latvia handed over 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

Latvia sent 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as part of the Civil Protection Mechanism. These vehicles will strengthen the logistical base of the State Emergency Service units and will be distributed throughout Ukraine.

Latvia handed over 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Latvia has sent 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Now they will strengthen the material and technical base of the SES units, writes UNN with reference to the SES page on Telegram.

Details

As part of the Civil Protection Mechanism, humanitarian aid for the SES from the Republic of Latvia arrived in Bukovyna with the support of the "Tavi Draugi" society. 16 fire trucks will significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the SES units and will soon be distributed to various parts of Ukraine

- stated in the SES message.

The SES expressed sincere gratitude to their Latvian colleagues and partners for their help, which saves lives and strengthens common security.

Addition

Estonia sent 22 police vehicles to Ukraine, including Volkswagen Amarok, Škoda Scala, and Nissan Patrol. They are intended for the border service of Ukraine and the police of Kherson, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv.

The WOG gas station network and the Charitable project "Ukrainian Firefighters" handed over a fire truck to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson. Funds for its purchase were collected within the "Dobrobonusy" project, which was joined by over 18.5 thousand WOG customers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

