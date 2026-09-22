Latvia blocked the lifting of EU sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman — negotiations are ongoing

Latvia said it could not accept the proposed deal that would lift EU sanctions against Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in exchange for maintaining sanctions against thousands of other individuals and companies. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Context

Under the proposal, sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman would be lifted, while sanctions against approximately 3,000 other Russia-linked individuals and organizations would be extended for three years.

The validity of all sanctions, consisting of asset freezes and travel bans imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, expires at midnight on Tuesday, September 22, unless the 27 European Union member states unanimously decide to renew them.

Latvia blocks

Extending the sanctions for 36 months would be the right step. However, the price for this should not simply be removing both individuals from the sanctions list. Latvia cannot accept such a proposal - Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs wrote on X late on Monday evening, September 21.

The position of France and Luxembourg

France, the publication writes, "to the surprise and anger of many of its EU and Ukrainian partners," joined Slovakia this month in insisting that sanctions against Russian-Uzbek businessman Usmanov be lifted. Luxembourg then, according to diplomats, demanded the same treatment for Fridman, a Russian national.

The EU still cannot agree on sanctions against russia — France and Luxembourg are making matters more complicated with their demands

France took this step after coming under pressure from Azerbaijan, amid the country’s detention of at least two French citizens, three European diplomats told Reuters last week. A senior Azerbaijani diplomat denied these claims on Friday.

Both men challenged the cases against them and took legal action to try to have the sanctions lifted.

Fridman is seeking $16 billion from Luxembourg in a case that has gone to arbitration. EU diplomats said Luxembourg argues that its case for maintaining EU sanctions against Fridman could be weakened if sanctions against Usmanov are lifted.

Kulbergs said he would convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 22, to discuss the issue. He said Latvia would cooperate with Brussels and Paris "to find a solution that meets Latvia’s interests."

Talks continue

EU member-state ambassadors were due to resume talks on Tuesday morning, September 22, in an attempt to resolve the issue, diplomats said.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on X on September 22 that EU ambassadors had met again this morning.

"Another written procedure has been launched, with a deadline of 2 p.m. It remains the case that Usmanov and Fridman will be removed from the list and that the 36-month extension will be adopted," Jozwiak indicated.

EU decision on extending sanctions against Russia is expected - Sybiha explained why excluding Usmanov and Fridman is unacceptable