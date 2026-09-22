Latvia blocked the lifting of EU sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman — negotiations are ongoing

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
09:47 AM • 2202 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
09:10 AM • 2068 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
08:27 AM • 2256 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
05:01 AM • 20795 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
04:58 AM • 21084 views
Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”
04:32 AM • 16291 views
In Samara, one of the largest refineries in the region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, is on fire after an attack – ASTRAPhoto
September 22, 04:12 AM • 16663 views
In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 6
September 22, 01:51 AM • 18186 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduledVideo
September 22, 01:18 AM • 14351 views
Europe Considers Modernizing Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" Aircraft for NATO Military Logistics
September 22, 12:17 AM • 14500 views
The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 14231 views
Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilitiesSeptember 22, 02:38 AM • 18321 views
Gold rose to $4,360 an ounce after oil fell more than 9% over four daysSeptember 22, 03:37 AM • 9188 views
Erdoğan called for abolishing the veto power in the UN Security Council and eliminating permanent members04:45 AM • 4736 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideo06:39 AM • 9540 views
Publications
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025Photo10:08 AM • 612 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
September 21, 05:04 PM • 40985 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answerSeptember 21, 04:38 PM • 42737 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 41439 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 43938 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideo06:39 AM • 9550 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 14235 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 17135 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorceSeptember 21, 11:05 PM • 13310 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhotoSeptember 21, 10:05 PM • 17957 views
Actual
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

Latvia blocked the lifting of EU sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman — negotiations are ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

Latvia rejected a proposal to lift sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman in exchange for extending restrictions on 3,000 individuals and companies. EU ambassadors continued negotiations.

Latvia blocked the lifting of EU sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman — negotiations are ongoing

Latvia said it could not accept the proposed deal that would lift EU sanctions against Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman in exchange for maintaining sanctions against thousands of other individuals and companies. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Context

Under the proposal, sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman would be lifted, while sanctions against approximately 3,000 other Russia-linked individuals and organizations would be extended for three years.

The validity of all sanctions, consisting of asset freezes and travel bans imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, expires at midnight on Tuesday, September 22, unless the 27 European Union member states unanimously decide to renew them.

Latvia blocks

Extending the sanctions for 36 months would be the right step. However, the price for this should not simply be removing both individuals from the sanctions list. Latvia cannot accept such a proposal

- Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs wrote on X late on Monday evening, September 21.

The position of France and Luxembourg

France, the publication writes, "to the surprise and anger of many of its EU and Ukrainian partners," joined Slovakia this month in insisting that sanctions against Russian-Uzbek businessman Usmanov be lifted. Luxembourg then, according to diplomats, demanded the same treatment for Fridman, a Russian national.

The EU still cannot agree on sanctions against russia — France and Luxembourg are making matters more complicated with their demands21.09.26, 11:56 • 4702 views

France took this step after coming under pressure from Azerbaijan, amid the country’s detention of at least two French citizens, three European diplomats told Reuters last week. A senior Azerbaijani diplomat denied these claims on Friday.

Both men challenged the cases against them and took legal action to try to have the sanctions lifted.

Fridman is seeking $16 billion from Luxembourg in a case that has gone to arbitration. EU diplomats said Luxembourg argues that its case for maintaining EU sanctions against Fridman could be weakened if sanctions against Usmanov are lifted.

Kulbergs said he would convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 22, to discuss the issue. He said Latvia would cooperate with Brussels and Paris "to find a solution that meets Latvia’s interests."

Talks continue

EU member-state ambassadors were due to resume talks on Tuesday morning, September 22, in an attempt to resolve the issue, diplomats said.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on X on September 22 that EU ambassadors had met again this morning.

"Another written procedure has been launched, with a deadline of 2 p.m. It remains the case that Usmanov and Fridman will be removed from the list and that the 36-month extension will be adopted," Jozwiak indicated.

EU decision on extending sanctions against Russia is expected - Sybiha explained why excluding Usmanov and Fridman is unacceptable21.09.26, 17:15 • 6652 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Reuters
Latvia
European Union
Azerbaijan
Luxembourg
France
Slovakia
Ukraine