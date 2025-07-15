$41.840.05
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 35310 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 67157 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 41756 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 70145 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 50548 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 99958 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 72398 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 98447 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 76358 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56598 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Latvia began supplying Ukraine with 42 Patria armored vehicles: Zelenskyy met with Siliņa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa in Kyiv. Latvia has already begun supplying 42 Patria armored vehicles.

Latvia began supplying Ukraine with 42 Patria armored vehicles: Zelenskyy met with Siliņa

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa to discuss continued defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and Ukraine's European integration path. In addition, the supply of Patria armored vehicles was discussed, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Evika Siliņa for coming to Ukraine with her team on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

"We truly count on your country and know that Latvia – both the country and the people – is a great friend of Ukraine and Ukrainians," the President said.

Evika Siliņa assured that Latvia would continue to support Ukraine. According to the Prime Minister, the country has already begun supplying the defense aid package promised during the previous meeting of leaders. It included, in particular, 42 Patria armored vehicles.

"We are grateful for your significant support and the transfer of the promised Patria armored vehicles. This is a very good signal for our army, for our military," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State also thanked for the new military support package, approved by the Latvian government on July 1, amounting to 70 million euros.

Commander of the Latvian Armed Forces visited Ukraine and was in the eastern operational zone13.07.25, 14:49 • 3522 views

In addition, the President noted the decision to allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP to defense aid to Ukraine and Latvia's co-leadership in the drone coalition.

"I hope you will defeat Russia. We are all together. We must do this. We have no other choice. We must continue to put pressure on Putin to push him out of Ukraine and out of our homes. Because this is also serious for us," Evika Siliņa noted.

During the meeting, the situation on the battlefield, the effectiveness of drones, the provision of Ukrainian soldiers, and mechanisms for financing military aid within the framework of the European Union's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program were discussed.

Latvian PM says Ukraine to get new Patriots - Bloomberg10.07.25, 21:26 • 5096 views

Addendum

The leaders also discussed how the supply of new defense support packages from NATO member countries would practically take place.

In addition, political support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership and the efforts needed to open six negotiation clusters this year were discussed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Evika Siliņa have the same vision: it is important to do everything possible to unblock the negotiation process as soon as possible.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
