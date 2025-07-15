Latvia began supplying Ukraine with 42 Patria armored vehicles: Zelenskyy met with Siliņa

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa to discuss continued defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and Ukraine's European integration path. In addition, the supply of Patria armored vehicles was discussed, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Evika Siliņa for coming to Ukraine with her team on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

"We truly count on your country and know that Latvia – both the country and the people – is a great friend of Ukraine and Ukrainians," the President said.

Evika Siliņa assured that Latvia would continue to support Ukraine. According to the Prime Minister, the country has already begun supplying the defense aid package promised during the previous meeting of leaders. It included, in particular, 42 Patria armored vehicles.

"We are grateful for your significant support and the transfer of the promised Patria armored vehicles. This is a very good signal for our army, for our military," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State also thanked for the new military support package, approved by the Latvian government on July 1, amounting to 70 million euros.

Commander of the Latvian Armed Forces visited Ukraine and was in the eastern operational zone

In addition, the President noted the decision to allocate 0.25% of the country's GDP to defense aid to Ukraine and Latvia's co-leadership in the drone coalition.

"I hope you will defeat Russia. We are all together. We must do this. We have no other choice. We must continue to put pressure on Putin to push him out of Ukraine and out of our homes. Because this is also serious for us," Evika Siliņa noted.

During the meeting, the situation on the battlefield, the effectiveness of drones, the provision of Ukrainian soldiers, and mechanisms for financing military aid within the framework of the European Union's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program were discussed.

Latvian PM says Ukraine to get new Patriots - Bloomberg

Addendum

The leaders also discussed how the supply of new defense support packages from NATO member countries would practically take place.

In addition, political support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership and the efforts needed to open six negotiation clusters this year were discussed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Evika Siliņa have the same vision: it is important to do everything possible to unblock the negotiation process as soon as possible.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.