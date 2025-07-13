Commander of the Latvian Armed Forces visited Ukraine and was in the eastern operational zone

As part of his working visit, Kaspars Pudāns met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi - Latvia's accession to the "Coalition of the Willing" was discussed.

UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Latvian armed forces, Kaspars Pudāns, visited Ukraine on a working visit, familiarizing himself with the situation in the eastern operational zone of the front, where active hostilities are taking place. As part of the visit, the Latvian official met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

I was glad to welcome Major General Kaspars Pudāns, Commander of the National Armed Forces of the Republic of Latvia, who visited Ukraine on a working visit and, in particular, visited the eastern operational zone of our troops. - Syrskyi reported.

The parties discussed the operational situation at the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The requests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding further support from NATO partners were outlined.

Latvian PM says Ukraine to get new Patriots - Bloomberg

I expressed gratitude to Major General Kaspars Pudāns, the government, and the entire Latvian people for their steadfast political support for Ukraine, the weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and equipment provided to us, - noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We especially appreciate Latvia's accession to the "Coalition of the Willing" for the implementation of the initiative regarding the possible deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine to unconditionally guarantee the security of our country. - Syrskyi emphasized.

Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes