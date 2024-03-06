Latvia approves the list of goods prohibited for import from Russia and Belarus

The Latvian government has approved a list of agricultural and feed products from Russia and Belarus that are banned for import. This is stated on the website of the Latvian government, UNN reports.

It is noted that the list of prohibited goods includes vegetables and root crops, including potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, all cereals, feed raw materials and ready-made feed, nuts and other fruits and berries.

The ban on imports includes pickled, canned, raw and dried agricultural products.

Also, Russian and Belarusian cereals (wheat, rye, corn, buckwheat, oats, barley), animal feed, flour and pellets from meat, meat and fish by-products, peanut, linseed, rapeseed and soybean oil are banned from importation into Latvia.

Latvia has become the first EU country to impose restrictions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, banning their imports until July 2025.