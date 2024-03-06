Latvia approves the list of goods prohibited for import from Russia and Belarus

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 15413 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 48192 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39022 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 203046 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184296 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220180 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249033 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154846 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371573 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11427 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 48192 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203046 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184296 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10076 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19308 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19967 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32487 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40343 views
Latvia approves the list of goods prohibited for import from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23044 views

Latvia has approved a list banning imports of agricultural and feed products from Russia and Belarus until July 2025, becoming the first EU country to restrict such imports.

Latvia approves the list of goods prohibited for import from Russia and Belarus

The Latvian government has approved a list of agricultural and feed products from Russia and Belarus that are banned for import. This is stated on the website of the Latvian government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the list of prohibited goods includes vegetables and root crops, including potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, all cereals, feed raw materials and ready-made feed, nuts and other fruits and berries.

The ban on imports includes pickled, canned, raw and dried agricultural products.

Also, Russian and Belarusian cereals (wheat, rye, corn, buckwheat, oats, barley), animal feed, flour and pellets from meat, meat and fish by-products, peanut, linseed, rapeseed and soybean oil are banned from importation into Latvia.

Recall

Latvia has become the first EU country to impose restrictions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, banning their imports until July 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Latvia
European Union
